Sydney Sweeney Bikini Line Goes Live, Leaves Internet In State of Shock

Suddenly, Sydney Sweeney has the Internet feeling like it’s going through a mid-2000s revolution thanks to her new bikini line that she keeps dumping out on Instagram.

America was just going about its business Tuesday when the actress and her advanced marketing research team dropped more from Sweeney’s “Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney” bikini franchise with aptly named Frankies Bikini.

Notice how many times I’m using “bikini” in this post?

“Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney is inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces that highlight Sydney’s gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura. This collection introduces bombshell bikini tops made to tease, one pieces made to flatter, clothing designed to inspire confidence, and personal details from Sydney herself,” Frankies says on its website.

In layman’s terms, she’s revolutionizing the bikini game that has been destroyed by weirdos who claimed society was messed up if women were celebrated for being smoking hot.

For $85, ladies can get their hands on the Sydney Sweeney Tia Triangle Bikini Top that Frankies promises will be “your go-to bikini top.” That’s what the Euphoria star is wearing in the first IG slide above.

Next slide, please!

Here you’ll see Sydney being recorded by a friend while wearing the Camilla Triangle bikini, which is marketed as “the set you need for the ultimate Spring break getaway.”

You see where this is going.

Finally(!)….bikini companies talking about bikinis for hot women who want to look hot on the beach, create hot Instagram content and impress their girlfriends at the same time.

The results are in and Sweeney is onto something here. It’s nearly impossible to find any of the normal toxic femininity the weirdos post on IG in response to anything hot Sweeney cranks out.

“I’m ready to leave behind all men for you,” Elizabeth says in the thirstiest way possible.

“Respectfully, She gotta be artificial intelligence created in a lab filled with only the sexiest scientists,” Brandon says like a red-blooded American male who enjoys beautiful women.

The comments just keep rolling in.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… lord give me strength,” one fan wrote lovingly.

“My offer still stands, date to skyline??,” J Mac fired off at Sweeney.

And then there’s the comment of the day that paints the picture of what’s going on in pop culture.

“Girl is in a mission to break the internet … so far achieved,” Camilo R. writes.

Boom — Camilo gets it. The haters already hate Sweeney for hats worn at her mother’s birthday party featuring “Make 60 Great Again” on red hats mimicking Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” lids.

Stay mad, fatties. Sydney Sweeney is ushering in a new Internet revolution one incredible bikini at a time and business is booming.