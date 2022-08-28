Sydney Sweeney Faces Backlash For Throwing Her Mom A Birthday Party Featuring MAGA-Like Hats

In case you were curious if people are still triggered by a hat, the answer is yes. Just ask ‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney. She threw her mom a birthday party that featured red caps resembling MAGA hats and now has to answer to the mob.

Some guests at her mother’s 60th birthday party wore customized red hats that read ‘Make Sixty Great Again’ on the front. This, of course, is a play on former President Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan.

Sweeney’s brother, Trent, shared pictures from the party. That’s when people who can’t get Trump out of their minds hounded the actress on social media.

While the MAGA-like hats are one thing, a Blue Lives Matter shirt is an entirely different trigger for some. So, when Sweeney posted a photo of a man at the party wearing a shirt with a blue stripe on it, the one-two punch indirectly aimed at the left officially connected.

Given that Sweeney was seen at a party with people wearing red hats and a pro-police shirt she’s a terrible person, at least that’s how practically everyone on social media has reacted to the harmless photos.

The 24-year-old addressed the mob on Twitter, saying it was an innocent celebration for her mother’s 60th birthday. If you search Sydney Sweeney on Twitter right now, there’s nothing innocent about how people are attacking her and her family.

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

Again, Sweeney is getting called out for hats and a random man wearing a pro-police shirt. Nothing makes sense.