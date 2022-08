Sydney Sweeney threw a birthday party for her mom, complete with hats that said “Make 60 Great Again.”

She also posed for a photo next to a friend or family member who wore a “Blue Lives Matter Shirt.” The horror! It’s time for Final Thoughts:

