Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Ford For All-American Ad

Videos by OutKick

The Ford employee who decided to pitch Sydney Sweeney on an ad campaign deserves a massive raise.

Sweeney is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. It seems like everything she touches turns into a success. Most notably, “Euphoria” is one of the most popular shows on TV.

However, Sweeney isn’t just an actress. She’s open about loving fixing up vehicles, and has an entire TikTok page dedicated to efforts in the garage. The popular actress is obsessed with working in the garage. It’s not just something done for clout. It’s a very real passion.

Ford hitches its wagon to Sydney Sweeney.

Well, she parlayed her love of classic vehicles into a partnership with Ford, and the company released what might be the most all-American ad people have seen in a long time.

It’s just 75 seconds of the “White Lotus” star fixing up a Bronco and getting herself a mustang. As part of the campaign, the two sides are also releasing a line of work clothes.

All in all, this is what genius marketing looks like at its finest.

This isn’t a new trend.

Teaming up with Hollywood stars isn’t new for car companies. Matthew McConaughey famously has a Lincoln deal and Clint Eastwood gave fans an all-time great Chrysler Super Bowl commercial.

Now, Ford and Sweeney have teamed up for a campaign that is almost certainly going to generate plenty of attention.

We’re talking about the fastest rising young female star in Hollywood. She’s also a HUGE fan of vehicles and getting work done in the shop.

It was only a matter of time before some car company came in and threw her a bag. Looks like Ford got the job done.

Sydney Sweeney teams up with Ford for ad campaign. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Sometimes you know a winner when you see it. You can just feel it in your bones. Ford teaming up with Sydney Sweeney, who gives off serious girl next door vibes, for an ad campaign featuring a classic Bronco is about as American as it gets. The only thing it’s missing is a shot of the USA going undefeated in World Wars and going to the moon. Again, whoever cooked up this idea deserves a massive raise.