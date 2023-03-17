Sydney Sweeney Felt ‘Ostracized’ For Her Boobs

Videos by OutKick

As she was growing up, ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney felt like a boob, thanks to breasts that developed quicker than those of her peers.

“I had boobs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it,” 25-year-old Sweeney told The Sun.

The boobs in question have shared plenty of screentime with Sweeney who is now a bonafide star. In addition to “Euphoria,” Sweeney also had a co-starring role in HBO’s “White Lotus.” Next year, she’s set to be featured in a pair of movies: “Madame Web” and “Barbarella.”

Ostracize that, haters!

Sydney Sweeney’s On Fire

Though she’s past the stage of feeling ostracized, Sweeney’s developed chest, and her body in general, does still lead to some uncomfortable feelings. But it’s no longer Sweeney feeling awkward, it’s her family and friends who are regularly reminded of her endearing figure.

She shared with The Sun that sexualized on-screen scenes have been an issue.

“It got to the point where (internet trolls) were tagging my family,” Sweeney said, referencing her nude scenes. “My cousins don’t need that. It’s completely disgusting and unfair.”

Well, good news/bad news for the “Euphoria” star. Neither of her HBO shows are currently in-season, so her family is unlikely to be sent any new reminders of her on-screen nude scenes. But, she did just launch a swimwear line in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Chances are a couple snaps of her yet-to-be-ostracized beach buns will start making the rounds sooner than later.

“You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualised person at school and then an audience that does the same thing,” Sweeney added, per The Sun.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

It was the breast of times, it was the worst of times…

