‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Launches Swimsuit Line

Just in time for spring break, “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney has launched a swimsuit line.

Strike while the iron is hot, right?

And few are hotter than Sydney Sweeney is right now. The Emmy-nominated actress caught fire almost as soon as “Euphoria” first premiered on HBO in 2019. Her star continued to rise when she co-starred in another HBO hit series, “White Lotus,” which debuted in the summer of 2021.

Now, Sweeney’s capitalizing on her fame, as well as her Hollywood good looks, with the launch of her own swimsuits in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis.

Per the swimsuit line’s press release, the Sweeney-inspired threads will “make you feel like your most romantic and sexy self.”

If the shoe fits… (or is it swimsuit?)

Sydney Sweeney Plays “Cassie” In HBO’s “Euphoria”

Sweeney’s new line is guaranteed to generate buzz. But that’s something she’s accustomed to. Over the summer, she ditched the swimsuit for a MAGA hat at her mom’s birthday party and quickly had cancel culture seeing another form of red.

Anyone coming at Sweeney in an attempt to cancel her soon-to-be-launched beachwear has to be either blind or jealous.

Sydney Sweeney is launching a new swimsuit line in collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO).

“I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf,” Sweeney told Elle. “So there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me.”

Sweeney’s dip into swimwear should not only increase her popularity, but also her bank account. And that’s something that shouldn’t be overlooked. Over the summer the 25-year-old actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the financial struggles that come with living in Los Angeles.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to,” Sweeney said at the time.

Now, she should be swimming in the dough. And she’ll have plenty of bathing suits to choose from when doing so.

Sweeney’s Swimsuit Line Coming Soon

The Sweeney/Frankies Bikinis collab drops March 14th with a second releaser slated for April. In a press release announcing the line, Sweeney was quoted as saying the swimsuits make you feel “sexy.” When Elle asked for confirmation, Sydney Sweeney added: “I think it’s powerful to show the world you are unapologetically yourself.”

No apology needed.

