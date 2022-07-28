‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Couldn’t Afford ‘Life In LA’ If She Took Acting Break

Sydney Sweeney’s learning that it’s not just the cost of fame that comes with a hefty price tag – it’s pretty much all of Los Angeles.

One of the stars of HBO’s “Euphoria,” Sweeney is amongst Hollywood’s most recognizable young faces. And you’re likely to continue seeing her in movies and streaming roles for the foreseeable future, because it’s the only way she can afford to have roots in LA.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The 24-year-old actress would like to take a break and start a family but worries that jobs and income would dry up if she soon became a young mom in Hollywood. “I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” said Sweeney. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sweeney, who also had a major role in the highly-successful series “White Lotus,” broke down where her money goes (seemingly anywhere but the bank), and why she’s not bringing home as much as you may think.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Though she’s grateful to be working and is thus far happy in her career, she would like a chance to stop and catch her breath. But that seems increasingly unlikely. In addition to her acting roles, she’s having to pick up side gigs such as roles as an “ambassador” or “influencer.”

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Those bills are likely only going to increase since Sweeney recently purchased her first home. “I couldn’t believe I was even able to buy a house,” she added. “I want to be able to stay there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Welcome to Hollywood.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF