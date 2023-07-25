Sydney Sweeney Rocks Leather For Mysterious Music Video Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Sweeney has set the internet on fire thanks to a music video shrouded in mystery.

The “Euphoria” star is one of the fastest rising star stars in all of Hollywood, and she’s never been more popular than she is right now.

Thanks to multiple major HBO roles, including “White Lotus” and “Euphoria,” and a growing filmography, Sweeney has been on a unstoppable roll over the past couple years.

Now, it appears she’s dabbling in the music video business.

Sydney Sweeney films mysterious music video. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Sydney Sweeney set to star in some kind of music video.

Stylist Molly Dickson posted an Instagram video of Sweeney wearing leather in a red car while filming an unknown music video.

You can see the viral post, which blew up Monday, below.

The post from Dickson isn’t the only video of Sweeney in leather. Pop Crave also posted a video of the 25-year-old actress driving around filming the music video.

What could it be? What could it possibly be?

Sydney Sweeney spotted shooting a music video in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/XjkRaEeN1w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

Sweeney is becoming a huge star.

Sydney Sweeney has truly blown up over the past couple years, and it looks like she’s not going to let the momentum die.

The Washington-native became famous after starring in “Euphoria,” but that was just the beginning for her.

Sweeney has only grown more popular with time. She has multiple major movies coming out over the next year or two, and her Instagram presence is booming.

What music video was Sydney Sweeney filming? (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

She currently has 15.2 million followers. That’s a staggering amount, and as we all know, followers translate to money in the content game.

Even if she never acted again, which isn’t the case, she could still turn over a lot of money by just posting sponsored content online.

Or, she could continue starring in music videos. Anything to make big money!

Sydney Sweeney is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

It will be interesting to see what person/band this music video is for. There’s no doubt it will draw LOTS of attention when it drops. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.