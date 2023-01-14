Spurs Set An NBA Record With Nearly 70,000 Fans Last Night At The Alamodome

The San Antonio Spurs had nearly 70,000 fans in attendance last night in their return to the Alamodome, setting an NBA regular-season record.

San Antonio returned to their former arena to celebrate their 50th Anniversary as a franchise as they took on the Golden State Warriors.

The final tally of attendance was 68,323 – easily surpassing the previous record of 62,046 who went to see Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks back in 1998 at the Georgia Dome.

The atmosphere was electric as Spurs legends came back to honor the franchise they helped build.

Everyone from Tony Parker to Manu Ginobilli were in attendance while Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson took the microphone to announce the game’s record-setting attendance at the end of the third quarter.

“Spurs fans have again set the standard for the league,” Robinson screamed out as the fans began chanting, “Go Spurs, Go!”

THE SPURS ARE JUST 13-29 THIS YEAR

The timing also worked out perfectly as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not only able to be there, but was also honored in a video tribute before the game. Kerr helped the team to two NBA Championships as a player. Even though he’s not a part of the franchise anymore – the organization didn’t forget about him.

Kerr talked about how much the moment meant to him.

The Spurs played at the Alamodome from 1993 to 2002 before moving to their current arena at the AT&T Center.

Hopefully all the greats in attendance last night will motivate the team to play better; they are just 13-29 so far this season. They lost last night 144-113.