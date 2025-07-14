Here's Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of A Wild WNBA All-Star Weekend In Indy

From Caitlin Clark vs. Cheryl Reeve to a 3-point showdown and looming labor talks, here are the storylines we're watching in Indianapolis.

It's the moment you've all been waiting for, friends. WNBA All-Star Weekend is upon us.

In the meantime, here are some storylines we'll be watching:

Will Cheryl Reeve and Caitlin Clark Squash Their Alleged Beef?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game was supposed to be a chance for Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve to publicly squash the rumors of tension between them. Instead, Clark threw gasoline on the fire. During the All-Star draft, which aired nationally last week, Clark surprised everyone by swapping coaches.

Clark, a team captain, sent Reeve — who was originally slated to coach her squad — over to Team Collier in exchange for New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.

"I don’t know if this is in the rules. I don't really care," Clark said during the broadcast. "We're going to trade coaches."

On the surface, the swap makes basketball sense. Reeve now coaches her own Lynx players — Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams — on Team Collier. But Reeve also has a history of throwing public shade at Clark, from cryptic tweets about the WNBA being "more than one player" to defensive commentary after Clark's Olympic snub.

So was this just a logical basketball move or was it Clark playing chess in front of a home crowd? Either way, the tension just got more interesting. Reeve will now coach against Clark in Indianapolis, and we can't wait to see the dynamic between the two competitors.

The 3-Point Contest Could Be Pure Cinema

Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu confirmed to the New York Post on Sunday that she will participate in this year's WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. Ionescu last took part in this contest in 2023, when she dominated with a score of 37 points in the final round — setting both WNBA and NBA single-round records.

Ionescu joins Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron as the only two players confirmed to be participating in the 3-point contest (as of Monday afternoon), but it's widely believed that Clark will take part, too. The Indiana Fever star declined an invitation to take part in a special 3-point shootout at the NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend in February.

"Caitlin will not be at NBA All-Star," Clark's representatives at Excel Sports Management said at the time. "She wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer."

Of course, that was before the reigning Rookie of the Year was bitten by the injury bug in June. But if she does feel healthy enough to lob some from downtown, Caitlin vs. Sabrina will be must-see TV.

This Game Is Jam-Packed With Big-Name Rivalries

Team Clark vs. Team Collier will be a showcase of some of the league's biggest rivalries.

At the top of the list is Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese. The two have been at the center of the WNBA's biggest headlines for two seasons now. And since Clark didn't draft Reese, they'll be on opposite sides.

Then there's Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers, the league's No. 1 overall picks from back-to-back years. Clark is the reigning Rookie of the Year. Bueckers is already the heavy favorite to win it this season. This rivalry is young, but it'll be a fun one to watch — now and for years to come.

Team Clark features all three Indiana Fever All-Stars — Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell — while Team Collier counters with the two Minnesota Lynx All-Stars and Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve. Minnesota currently sits atop the league standings, but the Fever beat them in the Commissioner's Cup last month.

Oh, and if MVP talk is your thing, last year's winner A'ja Wilson (Team Clark) will face Collier, who is this year's front-runner to win the award.

CBA Negotiations Will Come To A Head

This is the elephant in the room in Indianapolis: the clock is ticking on a new collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA, of which the players opted out last October, expires at the end of this season.

Multiple leaders from the WNBPA will be in the building, including Mercury rep Satou Sabally, Vice President Breanna Stewart and President Nneka Ogwumike. All three have been publicly critical of the league’s initial proposal, and Sabally in particular hasn't minced words — calling the offer "a slap in the face" in a recent interview.

Among the players' key demands are increased salaries, improved travel conditions, expanded maternity protections and a larger share of league revenue.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will also take the podium in Indy and is expected to address the media before tip-off on Saturday. She'll be pressed on the league's approach to negotiations and how it plans to balance rising fan interest with keeping its star players happy.

Everyone Hates The Refs — Will The League Finally Listen?

Players, coaches, former players and even broadcasters have called out the missed calls and inconsistent whistles all season long.

Angel Reese has been particularly vocal, criticizing the refs after a game earlier this month, saying, "That has to be fixed. I don't give a damn if I get fined because that sh*t [is] cheap, and I am tired of this sh*t."

Fever head coach Stephanie White has also spoken up, questioning the lack of consistency and transparency in how games are being called. Even ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo has chimed in during broadcasts, making obvious the rising tension between players and officials.

So it's not just a few isolated complaints. It's a league-wide credibility issue. Officiating will absolutely be on the list of tough questions the Commissioner will need to answer on Saturday night.

How To Watch:

The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will be aired on Friday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can catch the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

