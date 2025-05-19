Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Rivalry Has Me Hooked. Which Is Fantastic News For The WNBA

For a league that is craving an increase in ratings, with people tuning in for these matchups between two of the most polarizing figures in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are doing their part to deliver for the sport.

I'll be honest, I'm not a WNBA fan, and I have never been. But, it's not just women's professional basketball that I am not a fan of. I don't particularly have interest in Major League Baseball or the NBA, because the professional model doesn't do much for me in terms of entertainment. That's certainly not a shot at either. I just come from the college realm, where I find the games to be more entertaining.

But, that doesn't mean I won't tune in during a must-see event, or a series that's drumming up enough attention that I will keep it on in the background. And while this might be my preference, I know a majority of the country doesn't feel the same, which I respect, because the players who are participating are polarizing.

It's the same way folks feel about college basketball or baseball, as it might not be their cup of tea. But what I can't deny is the fact that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have me hooked every time they step on to the court. Maybe it's because I know the backstory of their time in college, having covered them while they were at Iowa and LSU.

No matter the case, I was glued to the television this past weekend as the pair battled in the WNBA season opener. And for that reason alone, the league should be thrilled about the potential growth of the sport.

What turned out to be a regular play that resulted in Angel Reese being knocked to the ground off a standard basketball play has now turned into a conversation that has folks losing their minds on social media. And, if you don't think these two know what they are doing, I've got some oceanfront property in Kentucky I'd love to sell you.

Caitlin Clark Receives Love. Angel Reese Has To Explain Herself?

Sure, Caitlin Clark is getting the majority of the love coming out of the weekend, as people wanted to break down every second of the foul call against her on Reese. But, have you seen the amount of coverage that came from one common basketball play?

There are some people taking the side of Angel, while others will automatically take the side of Caitlin. It's a battle that will not have folks finding common ground. But guess what? They should both be embracing this conversation, as social media numbers continue to rise, while ticket prices for the remainder of the season will skyrocket. If you wanted to start your season with a bang, consider it done thanks to these two.

While you might want to praise Caitlin Clark for her incredible performances on a nightly basis, don't forget that Angel Reese is doing her part in this storyline as well. In the same manner as we witnessed between these two during their college basketball days, you're getting that fierce competition in the professional ranks.

For this reason alone, WNBA executives are celebrating today for the amount of attention received from a matchup that was billed as two rivals facing off once again with plenty of history.

The best part is that we're just getting started. If you're going to praise Catilin Clark for what she's doing for the WNBA, then you better give Angel Reese her flowers as well.

So Reese got a little heated after being knocked to the ground. Who cares? Doesn’t this happen on a nightly basis in the NBA? From what I've seen on social media, sure it does.

"Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on," Angel Reese said after the game about the foul.

There you have it, she's giving you just enough so that you'll be ready to watch the rematch this season. For that alone, you're going to watch the next time these two athletes take to the court against each other.

Angel Reese vs. Catlin Clark Rivalry Is Like Promoting A Boxing Match

I grew up a massive boxing fan, so I understand what goes into promoting a fight. What you are seeing from the WNBA is a league that gets it. They have lightning in a bottle right now, and they damn sure aren't going to let it go to waste.

There will be those who say that Angel Reese just needs to come out and say she doesn’t like Catlin Clark. Why in the world would she do that? It makes zero sense to give away the plot of the story when we're only in the first act.

If Angel Reese doesn't care for Caitlin, that's her business. But I bet you'll be tuning in the next time they play, even if you're hoping Reese gets beaten again. While a lot of these ‘pundits’ on social media want to create the storyline, these two basketball stars are putting together a masterpiece for the league.

Hate Angel Reese all you want. Love Catilin Clark every time she steps onto the court and drains a three-point shot from the stands. At the end of the day, we're all winning because we now have a rivalry that has hooked us, while at the same time dividing fans on social media.

Congratulations, WNBA. You've now got me hooked on this rivalry, and I want to see more of it.

And no, that doesn't mean i'll be watching other games in the league while I wait on the rematch. No offense, it's just not my cup of tea.

But, I'll be watching on June 7th when these two stars meet again. Isn’t that how a properly promoted fight works?