Caitlin Clark Trades Away Coach Cheryl Reeve In WNBA All-Star Game Draft

The alleged feud between the Indiana Fever superstar and the Minnesota Lynx head coach just got juicier.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game would have been an opportunity for Cheryl Reeve and Caitlin Clark to squash the narrative that there's beef between them. Instead, Clark just threw gasoline on the fire.

On Monday (but nationally televised on Tuesday, for some inexplicable reason), Clark and fellow captain Napheesa Collier drafted their rosters for the All-Star Game. Once the rosters were set, ESPN host Malika Andrews opened the floor for potential trades.

That's when Clark blew everyone's mind. Instead of trading any players, she decided to swap her coach, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve for New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.

"I don't know if this is in the rules. I don't really care, but I think we’ve already discussed, we are going to trade coaches," the Indiana Fever star explained. "Phee is going to take her coach [Reeve]. Sandy Brondello, let's get it. Sorry WNBA if that's not in the rules. Sorry ESPN if that's not in the rules, but we just made it a rule. Sandy Brondello, come on over, let's get to it."

Of course, this swap allows Reeve to coach her Lynx players — Collier and Courtney Williams — in the All-Star Game. So, on the surface, it makes sense.

But what makes this trade especially juicy is that Cheryl Reeve has a history of throwing shade at Caitlin Clark. So it's certainly fair to ask if this coach swap was influenced at all by Reeve's past comments toward the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Does Cheryl Reeve Have A Problem With Caitlin Clark?

Reeve coached Team USA at the Paris Olympics last year and was called out for her alleged role in Clark being left out of the national squad.

On top of that, Reeve specifically mentioned Clark on X in 2024, in ultra-petty fashion, when commenting on a post from the WNBA's account promoting a Fever game.

"ALSO in action tonight — @minnesotalynx vs @chicagosky 7 pm CST. Though fans won’t be able to watch, #Lynx fans can go to the Lynx app to follow along via play by play. Or if you are in market, come to the game … as we start the season off right," Reeve wrote in a since-deleted post.

She finished off her post with the hashtags "#theWismorethanoneplayer" and "#12teams."

Last month, Reeve was on the FanDuel Sports Network, claiming that her tweets "had nothing to do with Caitlin Clark." But, really Cheryl? Who is that "one player" you referred to in your hashtag?

Her defense is especially weak since someone, under that same post, asked why the Lynx game wasn't being televised, to which another person replied, "Because they only care about Caitlin." Reeve replied to that post, writing, "That part."

The alleged drama between Reeve and Clark further intensified earlier this week, when the four-time WNBA champion head coach complained that her 17-2 Lynx only had two All-Stars while "teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars."

One team she's referring to is the Indiana Fever, who, despite their .500 record, have three All-Stars in Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

WATCH: Cheryl Reeve Shades Indiana Fever, Questions Why Lynx Only Have 2 WNBA All-Stars

Now, instead of using the All-Star stage to smooth things over, Clark handed Reeve a front-row seat on the opposing bench. Who knows? Maybe the two will hug it out at half-court in Indianapolis and put this whole thing to bed. Or maybe this feud will continue, giving OutKick (and Christine Brennan) something to write about.