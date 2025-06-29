Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier Named WNBA All-Star Captains After Receiving Most Fan Votes

Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier are locked in as WNBA All-Star captains after receiving the highest number of fan votes.

The Indiana Fever phenom received 1.29 million votes from fans and Collier received 1.18 million. And in case you needed further proof of the WNBA's recent explosion in popularity since Clark came to the league, the top 30 vote-getters for the 2023 All Star Game received just 1.17 million All Star votes combined.

Clark is averaging 18.2 points and a career-high 8.9 assists per game this season. Otherwise, her sophomore campaign has been a bit frustrating, as the reigning Rookie of the Year has missed seven games while dealing with quad and groin injuries. The Fever are 8-8 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Lynx are rolling — leading the league with a 13-2 record. Collier ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in scoring with a career-high 24.5 points per game and fourth in rebounding with 8.4 rebounds per game.

The rest of the All-Star starters will be announced Monday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. While the captains were determined strictly by fan voting, the other eight starters were chosen by a combination of fan (50%), current player (25%) and media (25%) voting. Once the starters are revealed, the league's coaches will pick the 12 reserves.

Then, Clark and Collier will "draft" their teams by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves.

For the first time in franchise history, the Indiana Fever will host WNBA All-Star Weekend, which will take place in Indianapolis on July 18-19. The festivities will begin Friday with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday night.

That gives Caitlin Clark roughly three weeks to heal up so that she can put on a show for the fans in Indy.