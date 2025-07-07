Cheryl Reeve Shades Indiana Fever, Questions Why Lynx Only Have 2 WNBA All-Stars

The Minnesota Lynx head coach has a history of making bitter and petty comments toward Caitlin Clark.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve believes her players were disrespected in the WNBA All-Star voting.

The Lynx, who lead the WNBA standings with a 17-2 record, have two representatives in the All-Star Game: Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams. Collier came in second in fan voting with 1.2 million votes and will serve as a team captain along with Caitlin Clark. Meanwhile, Williams was chosen as a team reserve, which are voted on by coaches.

Following Sunday's win over the Chicago Sky, Reeve expressed her displeasure that more Lynx players — like Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith — weren't chosen for the All-Star roster, while less successful teams have multiple representatives.

"I don’t know why only Phee and Courtney are All-Stars when you have the best team in the league by a few games," Reeve said. "There are teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars.

"Historically, teams at the top get minimum of three, oftentimes four, so really disappointing. Really, really happy for Courtney, the obvious one was Phee, but we are disappointed in the coaches' voting with regards to their selections for All-Stars."

One of those teams that are below us in the standings is the 9-9 Indiana Fever, who have three All-Stars. The same Indiana Fever, by the way, who crushed the Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup Final earlier this month. And they did it with Caitlin Clark on the bench.

The 12-7 Seattle Storm also have three All-Stars.

Reeve has a history of throwing shade at Clark. The four-time WNBA champ, who coached Team USA at the Paris Olympics last year, was called out for her alleged role in Clark being left out of the national squad.

On top of that, Reeve specifically mentioned Clark on X, in ultra-petty fashion, when commenting on a post from the WNBA's account promoting the Fever and Clark.

"ALSO in action tonight — @minnesotalynx vs @chicagosky 7 pm CST. Though fans won’t be able to watch, #Lynx fans can go to the Lynx app to follow along via play by play. Or if you are in market, come to the game…as we start the season off right," Reeve wrote in a since-deleted post.

She finished off her post with the hashtags "#theWismorethanoneplayer" and "#12teams."

Someone under the post asked why the Lynx game wasn't being televised, to which another person replied, "Because they only care about Caitlin." Reeve replied to that post, writing, "That part."

To make things extra juicy, Reeve has been named head coach of the Clark-captained team in the 2025 All-Star Game. She will have to play nice with Caitlin while she coaches against her star player, Napheesa Collier, in Indianapolis on July 19.

Get your popcorn ready. This should be good.