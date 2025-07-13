Fever Stomp Wings In First Professional Meeting Between Caitlin Clark & Paige Bueckers

Clark appeared to find her groove after struggling since returning from injury earlier this month.

It was the moment we've all been waiting for: Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers finally faced off in the WNBA. And it was Clark’s Indiana Fever who came out on top with a convincing 102–83 win over the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

The Fever dominated from the start, pouring on 64 points in the first half — the most scored by any team in a half this season. The win improved Indiana's record to .500 at 10–10 while Dallas fell to 6–15.

After missing 10 games this season with quad and groin injuries, Clark looked like she might be getting back to her old self. The reigning Rookie of the Year recorded her 19th career double-double with 14 points and 13 assists and added five steals, tying her career high.

It was a balanced effort by the Fever, though, who had five players scoring in double figures.

On the other side, Bueckers — this year’s No. 1 overall pick — led the Wings with 21 points. The rookie continues to be the silver lining for a Dallas squad that has struggled to find the win column all season long.

While this was the first professional meeting between Clark and Bueckers, the two superstars saw each other twice in college. In 2021, Bueckers' UConn Huskies knocked off Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16. Three years later, Clark and Iowa returned the favor in the 2024 Final Four.

Indiana and Dallas met once already this season — the Fever won 94–86 on June 27 — but Clark was sidelined with a groin injury. The teams will square off two more times in August.

Next up, Indiana hits the road for back-to-back games against the Connecticut Sun (Tuesday) and New York Liberty (Wednesday), before hosting the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday. Both Clark and Bueckers will play in the All-Star Game, but on opposing teams. Bueckers is Dallas' lone representative in the game, while the Fever boast three selections (Clark, Aaliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell).