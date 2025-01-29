Caitlin Clark Declines Invitation To Participate In NBA Three-Point Contest

If you're itching to watch Caitlin Clark launch some shots from downtown, you're going to have to wait until summer. The Indiana Fever superstar has declined an invitation to take part in a special 3-point shootout at the NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend in February.

"Caitlin will not be at NBA All-Star," Clark's representatives at Excel Sports Management announced on Wednesday. "She wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer."

Last year, the NBA introduced "Stephen vs. Sabrina" to the league's All-Star Saturday Night schedule. In the event, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry took on New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a one-on-one 3-point shooting contest. Curry won the inaugural competition.

Feedback was so positive, though, that the league considered expanding this year's shootout to become a two-on-two, adding Clark and the Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson to the mix.

However, the Sports Business Journal reported earlier this week that Clark was "disinclined" to participate in the event because she didn't want to shoot off a ball rack. The WNBA Rookie of the Year's pre-season practice regimen focuses solely on catch-and-shoot or off-the-dribble 3-pointers. The shootout, though, would be set up like a traditional 3-point contest, in which there are five racks spaced around the floor with five balls on each rack.

According to her rep, though, Clark just wants to hold off for the WNBA All-Star festivities instead, which will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis — home of the Fever — July 18 and 19.

NBA All-Star weekend will run from Feb. 14-16 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.