Angel Reese Went Off On WNBA Referees: 'Tired Of This Sh*t'

Don't look now, but Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who was just named an All-Star for the second time, is in the midst of one of the best runs of her young career. However, not everything is rosy for the second-year forward.

Following Sunday's loss against the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx, Reese went off on WNBA referees. Chicago had eight free-throw attempts in the game, compared to 17 for the Lynx. Reese expressed frustration with the disparity.

"That has to be fixed," Reese said after the game. "I don’t give a damn if I get fined because that s**t [is] cheap, and I am tired of this sh*t."

Reese posted another strong game Sunday night, scoring 16 points (on 7-of-16 shooting), grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out six assists. Although she had seven offensive boards, none of them were "mebounds" and she became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 15 rebounds in five straight games. Reese is averaging 17 points and 17 rebounds over her past five games.

Despite her presence underneath, Reese only went to the free-throw line once, connecting on both shots. She is not the first WNBA player to call out WNBA referees this season. Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum also had choice words for officials last month.

"I've got scratches on my face, I've got scratches on my body and these guards on the other team get these ticky-tack fouls, and I'm sick of it," Plum said. "I don't know what else to do. It's really frustrating."

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark's teammate in Indiana, also accused WNBA referees of failing to protect its star player.

"I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not, not protecting the star player of the WNBA," Cunningham said. "And so at the end of the day, I’m going to protect my teammates. That’s what I do, and I’m a team player."

Clearly, the league has an officiating problem when several of its most prominent stars are complaining.