If the Refs Refuse To Protect Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham Will

The Indiana Fever's new 'enforcer' called out WNBA officials for failing to protect the league's biggest star.

Sophie Cunningham has had enough of the dirty fouls on Caitlin Clark.

After a physical game against the Connecticut Sun that turned into a shoving match and earned Cunningham an ejection and a fine, the Indiana Fever guard made it clear: someone has to protect Clark, and if the officials won’t do it, she will.

So, after Jacy Sheldon poked Clark in the eye earlier in the game, Cunningham took her out. A brawl between the teams ensued with Cunningham at the center of it for Indiana. Cunningham, Sheldon and Sun guard Lindsay Allen were ejected from the game with about 40 seconds left before the Fever took home the 88-71 victory.

"During that, it was just part of the game," Cunningham said postgame. "I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not, not protecting the star player of the WNBA. And so at the end of the day, I’m going to protect my teammates. That’s what I do, and I’m a team player."

Tuesday's incident with Jacy Sheldon was hardly the first time Clark has been on the receiving end of a hard (and downright unnecessary) foul. From Chennedy Carter to Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and more, WNBA players have made it a point to bully the new face of the league.

So Cunningham’s takedown of Sheldon wasn't unprompted. It was a long-overdue warning shot that made her a viral hero. And despite the $400 fine, she’s not apologizing.

And why should she? Now earning the title of "Enforcer" for her superstar teammate, Cunningham has quickly become one of the league's most popular players.

Prior to Tuesday's game, Cunningham had fewer than 400,000 followers on TikTok. Now, she's up to 1.3 million followers, and counting. Her Instagram has exploded, too, with more than 350,000 new followers since the on-court scuffle.

Regardless of how the rest of the league feels, one thing's pretty clear: fans love Caitlin Clark — and anyone who looks out for her.