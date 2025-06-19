Petition Started To Banish Sophie Cunningham From WNBA For Her 'Violent' Caitlin Clark Antics

Sophie Cunningham has quickly become a WNBA legend after finally sticking up for Caitlin Clark earlier this week.

Now, I don't know what "WNBA legend" really means in the grand scheme of things, so take that one with a grain of salt. What's the bar there? What's the standard? Is it a title worth having? I don't know. But, that's beside the point.

She's gone from a relative unknown to the casual fan, to "holy crap, that chick is hot AND an absolute DOG" in about 36 hours. It's Sophie's world now, and we're all just living in it. She beat the piss out of some LOSER on the Connecticut Sun, and she'll never buy a beer again in the state of Indiana.

Anyway, the WNBA fined her last night – whatever, Caitlin will pay it – and it appeared we were all ready to move on. Except now, there's some sort of petition circulating the internet to get Sophie removed from the league entirely.

A petition! It's called the Remove Sophie Cunningham from WNBA for misconduct petition, and can be found on Change.org., which sounds like just the most woke site in the world not named MSNBC.

Take a look:

Sophie Cunnigham is off to the races now

Incredible. Absolutely incredible.

Now, I have no idea if this is real or not. The petition itself is 100% real. But the intention behind it? No clue. Some troll could be doing some elite-level trolling here, to which I'd say ‘kudos.’ Love it.

But, WNBA fans are also, by and large, insufferable, so this could also be some deranged fan who really believes Sophie should be banished from the league.

Let's dive in:

Sophie Cunningham's repeated displays of unsportsmanlike conduct during games against the Connecticut Sun have reached a point where decisive action is necessary. Cunningham has been involved in numerous incidents that have not only compromised the safety of other players but also tarnished the reputation of the WNBA as a league that prides itself on integrity and fair play.

The WNBA has always been a beacon of sportsmanship and empowerment, showcasing the talents of incredible athletes who inspire fans around the world. However, players must adhere to a code of conduct that ensures fairness and respect on the court.

We urge the WNBA to uphold its standards and take firm action against players who repeatedly demonstrate disrespect and aggression toward others.

Removing Sophie Cunningham from the league would send a strong message that the WNBA does not tolerate violence or intimidation, ensuring that the court remains a place for celebration, skill, and unity rather than conflict.

What a mission statement! God, I love this country. It's why America is the best. Right here.

This bad boy has nearly 200 signatures and several comments from fans who … signed it just so they could comment about how dumb the petition was. Like I said, elite-level trolling if that's the case.

I only signed this so I could leave a comment. The person who created this is not a WNBA fan. They are a troll who needs the W and it's players alone.

Sophie Cunningham took a stand.

I signed this petition in error. This is ridiculous!

Whoever started this petition is a f--in' r----d.

Some fans, however, were all in. They want Sophie Cunningham exiled from the WNBA forever and sent to the newly-reopened Alcatraz:

She’s definitely a dirty player. All her new supporters that only watch the W for CC have obviously never seen all of the cheap shots and dirty plays by Sophie over the years. It’s literally something she’s known for. Other players, who are far less aggressive, have been black-listed by the W for less.

Remove her.

It’s time for her to go.

Sophie Cunningham needs to face the consequences of her actions.

Ruining the game with her nasty antics!

What a week for Sophie. This is what happens when you take a stand for what's right. You're gonna have haters in every corner, coming from every direction.

The good news is? She's a smokeshow, a damn good basketball player, and an even better teammate. They ain't touching her.

