WNBA All-Star Angel Reese Releases 'Mebounds' Merchandise Line

The Mebounds merch line is officially here.

WNBA forward Angel Reese has become the face of "Mebounds" for the league, renowned for grabbing her own missed shots, which still count as rebounds on the stat sheet.

Reese is fully embracing the subtle jab — on Sunday, the Chicago Sky player was spotted wearing a Mebounds shirt. The Sky faced the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center, and Reese showcased the Mebounds merch, now available through her branding team.

Rather than get overly angry, Reese purchased the trademark rights to Mebounds after the term gained traction on social media and will seemingly make a boatload of money off it.

She credits pure hustle for inspiring her to launch the merchandise line.

"I try to make as much money when I'm sleeping as [when] I'm awake," Reese told reporters.

"I think my team does a great job putting me out there, we have a lot of great things coming. To be able to have my own brand, and revenue shares obviously is something that we're negotiating with our CBA, why not be able to do it with my own brand right now and benefit off of it?"

Clips circulating online of Reese grabbing her own missed shots have fueled the popularity of "Mebounds."

The term has also been cited as a factor in debates about Reese's "overhyped" WNBA status.

While she positions herself as a face of the league alongside Caitlin Clark, Reese lacks the offensive versatility that C.C. possesses.

At least she dominates on the offensive glass, boasting a career average of 4.8 offensive rebounds per game.

Reese tallied 16 points and 17 rebounds in an 80-75 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. She was recently named to her second All-Star game (2024, 2025).

