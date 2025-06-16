Angel Reese Files Trademark For Term "Mebounds"

WNBA media darling and stat-stuffer Angel Reese is attempting to capitalize on her haters' creativity by filing for a trademark for the term "mebounds."

The term was coined by X users with regard to Reese's uncanny ability to grab her own missed shots, inflating her rebound total.

To her credit, Reese has been able to ride this rebounding streak to some impressive records, including just recently becoming the second-youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in her 11-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist performance against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Reese filing for a trademark for "mebounds" proves she is either breathtakingly unaware as a person or has learned to truly lean into her "villain era" as the bad girl of the WNBA.

Her quote saying she "loves the trolling," shows it's probably the former more than the latter, giving us a sort of "laughing at you, not with you" scenario in the battle of the internet vs. Angel Reese.

She has had moments of absurd levels of unawareness before, famously saying that people watch the WNBA because of her in addition to rival Caitlin Clark, when the ratings - and ticket prices - would suggest otherwise.

The fans responded in kind, calling The Queen of Mebounds out for trying to profit off of being a selfish teammate, as well as trying to "trademark what she didn't create."

Other fans in the comment section were quick to come to Reese's defense, citing that she has mastered the art of "reverse trolling."

I guess if you can make money off of a pejorative being tossed at you, more power to you, but I fail to see how this helps Reese in the long run.

Her arch nemesis, Clark, is running away with things in both the court of public opinion and on the basketball court, so this trademark saga just feels like a blatant and desperate attempt to try and win back some PR.

But knowing how Reese operates, I doubt she cares much about what others think of her unless she can profit off of it.

Cheers to the almighty dollar!