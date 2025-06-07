Let's Check In On WNBA Ticket Prices Without Caitlin Clark, Shall We?

It's pretty clear the league desperately needs its bright and effervescent young star to return quickly.

WNBA sophomore sensation Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a quad strain since May 24, which means she will have to miss tonight's anticipated showdown between her Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.

But fear not, WNBA watchers, for the league is in good hands!

Clark may be in street clothes this evening, but Angel "People Watch Me, Too" Reese's talents will be on full display, pulling down all the "mebounds" you can fathom.

Let's check in and see what a ticket to watch such wizardry will cost us:

As the Zoomers would say, "ooof."

So much for inflation, am I right?

Personally, I think I paid more money to get into a Miami Marlins game recently, which in and of itself is a display of such fiscal irresponsibility it's grounds for calling into the Dave Ramsey Show, but I digress.

It's pretty clear the WNBA desperately needs its bright and effervescent young star in Clark to return, because if these ticket prices are any indication, we could be looking into a crystal ball of "Life Without Caitlin" for a league already mired in money problems throughout much of its young history.

While that isn't entirely fair to say, with exciting new talent like Paige Bueckers as well as established players like A'ja Wilson providing plenty of excitement, the league as a whole seems to go as Caitlin Clark goes, at least from a viewership and revenue standpoint.

Three dollars to see a professional sporting event in the Year of our Lord 2025 is pretty brutal even on its face, but when you factor in what those prices more than likely could have been if Clark were healthy, it starts to hit home that much more.

What's even crazier is just how the WNBA and its players treat a budding superstar like Cailtin Clark.

You would think a league with such documented financial woes would be riding the talents of its potential "face of the league" for as long and as far as she takes them, right?

But I am sure everyone will enjoy watching the game and Angel Reese tonight regardless.

And hey, if they don't, they'll have plenty of money left over after purchasing their tickets to go do something else.

A true win-win scenario!