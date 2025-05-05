Where The Expected NFL Moves Involving Cousins, Ramsey, Rodgers, Hendrickson And The Cowboys Stand

The NFL has no real offseason (other than perhaps a few weeks from mid-June to mid-July) because it always has something cooking. The league always has trades, free agent signings, the draft, some sort of drama on deck.

And it also has the promise of that drama seemingly waiting just offstage, as well.

Well, we're in the just offstage part of our program.

Multiple Big-Time Player Moves Await

The NFL has promised us a handful of substantive moves over the past few weeks that have not yet manifested. And, well, we're kind of getting a little antsy over here.

We're waiting for:

The Kirk Cousins trade.

The Jalen Ramsey trade.

The Aaron Rodgers signing.

The resolution to the Trey Hendrickson drama.

And, of course, the big moves Jerry Jones promised by the Dallas Cowboys.

So, where's all the action? Let's check in.

Let's start with the Cowboys and Jones telling reporters after the team's pre-draft press conference that he was working on "pretty substantive trades" that he had been calling or taking calls about prior to the draft.

Is Jerry Jones Trolling – Again?

Jones added the deals could come before or after the draft, suggesting he wasn't talking about routine trade-up or trade-down scenarios within the selection process.

And, yet, almost two weeks later and … nothing.

Which reminds of last offseason when Jones promised the Cowboys were "all in" for 2024 and got everyone excited about what he and the Cowboys were about to do in the offseason to compete in "all in" fashion.

And then he did … nothing of "all in" note other than what everyone expected – which was re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Is this another nothing burger?

Rams Still Interested In Ramsey Deal

One meaty trade we know is coming involves the departure of cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Dolphins.

We know this is coming because sources have told OutKick the relationship between the perennial Pro Bowl player and coach Mike McDaniel is irreversibly broken.

Ramsey, the source said, does not respect McDaniel. The source declined to say why.

Ramsey wants to play for a winner and one of his preferences is to return to the Los Angeles Rams. And the Rams have been trying to bring him back, although the problem is they don't love the idea of paying any significant portion of the $24.2 million in guaranteed money Ramsey is owed this year.

"He is a total stud," McVay told Sirius XM's Mad Dog radio last week, "and you look at, obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami."

So Ramsey's relationship with McVay obviously is much better than his with McDaniel.

Ramsey Trade Timing Important

McVay said conversations about Ramsey are ongoing. But this doesn't limit the Dolphins to speaking with only the Rams.

They have been working (at their pace) to see if other teams Ramsey would be open to joining are also interested.

And the timeline here likely extends past June 1 but before June 10. The reasons the Dolphins prefer to wait until after June 1 is they can significantly lower the dead money left by the trade over the next four years while also saving approximately $9.9 million on their 2025 salary cap.

But the club probably needs to avoid keeping Ramsey on the roster when mandatory minicamp opens June 10. Letting the situation bleed past that date sets the Dolphins up for the awkward look of keeping Ramsey away from camp while still having to answer questions about the situation – including why McDaniel couldn't repair the relationship with Ramsey – rather than focus on the players present.

Cousins Keeping It Amicable

The Cousins situation in Atlanta isn't adversarial, although Cousins has made it clear he wishes to be on a team where he has a chance to compete for the starting job – a situation unavailable in Atlanta because Michael Penix Jr. is the starter.

Cousins reported for the club's voluntary offseason workouts two weeks ago, which surprised some, but made the statement he wants his departure to be amicable.

The Falcons, unfortunately for Cousins, haven't found a trade partner. The search involves finding a team willing to foot some of the guaranteed monies owed Cousins – which is damage the Falcons want to mitigate in the trade.

The Browns, whose head coach Kevin Stefanski was the offensive coordinator for Cousins in Minnesota, became an unlikely spot when they signed Joe Flacco and much less so when they drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Kirk Cousins The Rodgers Fallback?

The Vikings traded for Sam Howell during the draft and apparently remain committed to J.J. McCarthy as their starter.

It seems the only logical landing spot for Cousins is if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers perhaps looking toward Cousins.

That's not a certainty either way because Rodgers has so far stuck to his "open to everything and attached to nothing" outlook.

The Steelers remain hopeful Rodgers is eventually going to sign with them.

And, finally, there's Trey Hendrickson's ongoing saga with the Cincinnati Bengals.

First he wanted to be traded (for the second consecutive year) because of his contract, which he said doesn't pay him like the NFL's sack leader the past two seasons – a true statement.

Hendrickson Due A Big Raise

Then the Bengals made it clear Hendrickson was a priority. That bright outlook faded amid limited to no contract negotiations for weeks.

The Bengals maintain privately they have every intention of extending Hendrickson's contract at a number amenable to both parties. The problem has been reaching that number because, as the club has managed other business, Hendrickson's market value has climbed following the deals both Maxx Crosby and, a week later, Myles Garrett signed.

Multiple NFL sources have speculated Hendrickson won't end up as the highest-paid edge rusher, but he should expect to be in the top five, which would mean a raise of around $12-13 million per season on an annual average basis.

Hendrickson is currently the 11th highest paid edge rusher in the NFL, averaging $21 million per season.