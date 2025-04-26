Steelers Haven't Drafted A Starting QB Because They Expect Aaron Rodgers Will Be Joining Them 'Soon'

The Pittsburgh Steelers passed on a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft. And they passed in the third round, and just passed in the fourth round, so after a while we're getting the drift: They're pretty confident about getting Aaron Rodgers.

That is the only conclusion anyone can reach when a team that wants to add not one, but two quarterbacks between now and the start of training camp – by their own admission – hasn't selected a quarterback so far this draft.

No Steelers Starter From Draft

And that is exactly the reason.

In fact, club owner Art Rooney III told Steelers Nation Radio on Friday that if the Steelers actually pick a signal-caller it will be more of a developmental player than someone capable of playing a ton in the upcoming season.

"If we draft a quarterback – and we still might – probably not someone who’s going to start for us this year," Rooney said.

Rodgers Wants To Play In Pittsburgh

So, um, if the club isn't drafting a quarterback answer, then who is coming in to help the team compete for a playoff spot, which is the annual goal?

Aaron Rodgers.

Still.

Rooney told Steelers Nation Radio the club is still optimistic Rodgers will be joining their team as an unrestricted free agent.

"We’re still kind of getting the same signals that we’ve been getting recently," Rooney said. "He does want to come here, so I do think we may get word soon."

Steelers Have Two QBs On Roster For Now

The Steelers have so far drafted defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round, running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round and edge rusher Jack Sawyer in the fourth round. They didn't have a second-round pick.

The Steelers already have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the roster.

And soon, they expect, Aaron Rodgers.