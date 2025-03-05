Maxx Crosby Just Became The Highest-Paid Non-Quarterback In NFL History

Maxx Crosby got PAID.

The superstar edge rusher has agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The deal includes a whopping $91.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I told him last night, 'This isn't for what you've done, but for what you're about to do,'" new Raiders general manager John Spytek said. "He's chasing championships and so are we and that's why we're excited to start."

Crosby had four years left on a $98.98-million extension he signed with the Raiders in 2022.

Now 27-years-old, Crosby entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the most dominant defensive players in the league.

The two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 59.5 sacks over six NFL seasons. Since entering the league, Crosby ranks top-5 in sacks, tackles for loss (105) and QB hits (144).

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, Crosby's stats have not translated into team success. The Raiders have only made the playoffs once in Crosby's tenure with the club. But with the addition of Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, the defensive end believes things are looking up.

"I'm always optimistic," Crosby said. "At the end of the day, I want to be the best at what I do, and I want to win. That's all I care about. I literally have screenshots of it. I have pictures of it ... the Hall of Fame and Super Bowl championships."

Following the news of his extension, Crosby posted a video on social media, where he declared, "There's no other place I would rather be. I want to be a Raider for life."