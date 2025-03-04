Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Gives Big Thumbs Up For Aaron Rodgers: Come To Las Vegas!

Published|Updated

In a twist of fate, Aaron Rodgers is the hottest free-agent quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Raiders would certainly appreciate his services in Las Vegas.

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby enthusiastically endorsed the idea of bringing 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Las Vegas.

READ: New York Giants Have Considered Potential Second Bite Of Big Apple For Aaron Rodgers And Sam Darnold

Crosby, like many of his teammates, can't be thrilled by the team's floundering quarterback depth.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"I know he's 42 or 41. But, I think he's going to have a big year this year. And I hope it's in [Las Vegas]," Maxx Crosby said on his podcast this week.

Despite the insult he faced last season as part of the failing Jets, Rodgers enjoyed a strong individual year: throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Adding Rodgers to the Raiders isn’t perfect, but it’s a massive upgrade for Las Vegas. Aaron Rodgers is way better than the Raiders' current QBs: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder.

Some don’t like the idea of an "old" Aaron Rodgers joining, but players on losing teams usually end up welcoming the four-time MVP. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after stopping a third down play in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott initially balked at adding Rodgers this offseason but warmed up after snapping a photo with him at a training facility.

READ: Aaron Rodgers Flicks Up With Steelers Nemesis Who Told Him To Retire

Lots of teams, like the New York Giants — who are betting favorites to snag Rodgers — desperately need a starting QB this offseason.

Where do you think Aaron Rodgers will end up?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)