Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Gives Big Thumbs Up For Aaron Rodgers: Come To Las Vegas!

In a twist of fate, Aaron Rodgers is the hottest free-agent quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Raiders would certainly appreciate his services in Las Vegas.

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby enthusiastically endorsed the idea of bringing 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Las Vegas.

READ: New York Giants Have Considered Potential Second Bite Of Big Apple For Aaron Rodgers And Sam Darnold

Crosby, like many of his teammates, can't be thrilled by the team's floundering quarterback depth.

"I know he's 42 or 41. But, I think he's going to have a big year this year. And I hope it's in [Las Vegas]," Maxx Crosby said on his podcast this week.

Despite the insult he faced last season as part of the failing Jets, Rodgers enjoyed a strong individual year: throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Adding Rodgers to the Raiders isn’t perfect, but it’s a massive upgrade for Las Vegas. Aaron Rodgers is way better than the Raiders' current QBs: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder.

Some don’t like the idea of an "old" Aaron Rodgers joining, but players on losing teams usually end up welcoming the four-time MVP.

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott initially balked at adding Rodgers this offseason but warmed up after snapping a photo with him at a training facility.

READ: Aaron Rodgers Flicks Up With Steelers Nemesis Who Told Him To Retire

Lots of teams, like the New York Giants — who are betting favorites to snag Rodgers — desperately need a starting QB this offseason.

Where do you think Aaron Rodgers will end up?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela