Steelers Safety Wants Nothing To Do With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers may run into more cold shoulders than open arms if he joins the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers, 41, is no longer part of the New York Jets' plans for 2025, which puts the four-time MVP on the market to join a new team.

One of the mentioned suitors, the Steelers, won't be an easy sell after a Pittsburgh player, safety DeShon Elliot, spoke up and openly bashed the idea of reeling in Rodgers.

"Leave his ass at the retirement home," Elliot posted on social media, responding to a post that proposed Rodgers as a potential fill-in at QB for the Steelers.

Elliot later deleted the comment.

Is Rodgers now an 'undesirable' in the league?

Despite the vitriol he faced last season, Rodgers enjoyed a strong individual year (relative to his age, as well), putting up 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Rodgers is likely to make a bigger impact than this undrafted safety, but nonetheless, Rodgers could be joining a tense Steelers locker room during the final stretch of his NFL career.

Consistent with the Steelers' reputation for employing controversial players, Elliot has faced criticism for his aggressive hits and unsavory commentary, including comparing his coach, Mike Tomlin, to Osama Bin Laden.

And despite Elliot's ill feelings toward Rodgers, Pittsburgh may stand to gain more than lose by adding the veteran QB following a 2024-25 season where the Steelers utilized a 'washed up' Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center.

Tomlin will likely need to sit down his prickly safety for a chat if the 'Rodgers to Steelers' talks heat up.

