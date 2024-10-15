Russell Wilson Vs. Justin Fields Battle Begins Because Good Isn't Good Enough For Steelers

Justin Fields has been good as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback as that team has forged a 4-2 record. But coach Mike Tomlin isn't reaching for merely good and that's the reason Russell Wilson has a chance this week to become the team's new starter.

That's not me saying that.

Tomlin Won't Confuse Good And Great

That comes directly from Tomlin himself, which has the added value of making it unimpeachable.

"Justin has been really good," Tomlin said at his regularly scheduled Tuesday press conference. "And we've been really good at times. But not to be confused with great."

Ziiiing.

And now we come to understand what Tomlin is looking from his 2024 Steelers. Good is, well, a way to win and continue to stay at or just above .500, as Tomlin has always been throughout his 18 years with the Steelers coach.

But Tomlin is reaching higher. And that's a higher plateau.

Good isn't enough to climb Everest.

"This is a competitive league, man," the coach added. "We're trying to position ourselves to be that team. And we got a player with talent. He hasn't had an opportunity to play. So we're going to potentially explore those things."

What Did Fields Do Wrong?

And you can just hear the complaints of social media now….

…but, but, but coach, 4-2 is good enough to share a lead in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

What did Fields not do to keep his job?

"Sometimes it doesn't have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done," Tomlin said. "Justin has been an asset to us, man. Last week for example, his ability to utilize his legs by design and by ad-lib was a significant component of that game.

"We're appreciative of that."

Appreciative is not married.

So this week, Wilson will get to – at minimum – share first-team snaps with Fields as the Steelers prepare to play the New York Jets.

Wilson missed the first six weeks of the season, by the way, while he was nursing a strained calf.

Tomlin Taking A Risk With Wilson

And when the week of practice is complete, Tomlin will name his starter with Wilson the current favorite to be the guy for, in the coach's words, "that team."

"You better have your foot on the gas at all times.," said Tomlin, who didn't describe the week of practice as a competition between Wilson and Fields. "You better look to divide labor up in the most appropriate way based on who's available to you and healthy. And that's just simply what we're going to do."

This comes with some risk. If the Steelers go on a skid, everything may point back to a quarterback change if one is made. So why mess with success even if it's only measured success?

Well, Tomlin obviously believes Wilson is the more capable quarterback to raise the Steelers beyond measured success.

And he's going to let him try – at least this week in practice.