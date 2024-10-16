Steelers Safety Likens Mike Tomlin To Osama Bin Laden After Russell Wilson Gets Reps With Starters At Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be 4-2 and leading their division, which is a surprise to many, but that doesn't mean all is well in the Steel City. There is drama brewing within the organization, and just as everyone would have predicted, Russell Wilson is caught right in the middle of it.

Justin Fields has led the Steelers to their fast start to the season with Wilson sidelined with an injury. Now that the former Seattle Seahawks signal-caller is nearing 100%, he's starting to get first-team reps at practice.

Many, including Steelers safety DeShon Elliott, don't seem to be a fan of this move.

Elliott shared a few photos to his Instagram from Pittsburgh's win over the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. The fourth photo of the collection happens to be Osama Bin Laden with head coach Mike Tomlin's face photoshopped on top of it. He captioned the post ‘Osama Bin Tomlin.’

Maybe Elliott comparing his head coach to Bin Laden is some sort of ridiculous nod to Pittsburgh holding the Raiders to just 13 points on Sunday. The timing of the post coming the same day that Wilson reportedly got first-team reps, however, makes it even more suspicious than it already is.

READ: Russell Wilson Vs. Justin Fields Battle Begins Because Good Isn't Good Enough For Steelers

Likening your head coach to one of the most dangerous men in history who oversaw the 9/11 attacks is questionable, at best.

As for the QB competition ramping up in Pittsburgh, Tomlin all but confirmed that Wilson could soon be getting QB1 reps in a game.

"This is a competitive league, man," Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday. "We're trying to position ourselves to be that team. And we got a player with talent. He hasn't had an opportunity to play. So we're going to potentially explore those things."