The Truth About Jalen Ramsey Situation With Miami Dolphins

Let's get to the most important thing first: I was wrong.

On Thursday morning, I reported an item in a column about Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins. I wrote that the Dolphins asked Ramsey to take a pay cut, and because he refused, the sides agreed to go their separate ways in what could lead to a trade.

Not correct.

Ramsey And Mike McDaniel Not On Same Page

I have since been in contact with another source who is more intimately familiar with the situation and has a different story. I've confirmed this version of the facts, and I'm going to share those with you now:

The issue between the Dolphins and Ramsey is not monetary. The club gave him a new contract in 2024 and apparently is not asking him to take a pay cut.

The source tells me the reason Ramsey and the Dolphins have agreed to part ways is because the player and head coach Mike McDaniel do not see eye to eye.

Ramsey, who has respect for general manager Chris Grier and others within the organization, is leaving because his relationship with the head coach is irreparably broken and one cannot see himself playing for the other.

Relationship Between Ramsey, McDaniel Broken

"It's strictly about [Ramsey] and Mike not having a respectful relationship," the source said.

And, understandably, when a head coach and the team's highest-paid defensive player do not share a relationship one or the other doesn't view is respectful, that's a major problem.

So Jalen Ramsey has played his final game for the Dolphins.

There will be no coming back from this, per the source.

"There won't be any Jalen going back to Miami," the source told me.

There you have it.

There are multiple teams involved as possible landing spots for Ramsey, as was previously reported. Those include the Los Angeles Rams and others.

Ramsey Will Not Play For Miami Again

Ramsey wants to go to a winner.

But there is still much uncertainty as the draft plays out.

The Dolphins have told Ramsey they will work with him in trying to get him to a club he wants to play for.

Anyway, it's not easy to admit when a source one trusts gets it wrong and makes one's information wrong. That's what happened here initially. But accountability is important and now the record is correct.

Forward.