Myles Garrett Goes From Trade Request To Contract Extension With Browns

Remember that trade request by Myles Garrett, that included a big public relations campaign on radio row during the Super Bowl, and threats of missing Cleveland Browns games, and a request to meet with Browns ownership to make the point he wants out stronger? Yeah, Myles Garrett is getting a contract extension from the Browns.

Money answers all things, folks.

Garrett Gets No-Trade Clause

Garrett on Sunday agreed to a four-year contract extension worth a total of $204.7 million that makes the elite edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Garrett's extension comes in at $40 million per season on average and includes nearly $123 million in guaranteed money.

Garrett is now contractually tied to the Browns through the 2030 season.

And get this: The deal includes a no-trade clause.

Yup, everyone has a price.

This is what Garrett said when he announced his trade request publicly: "While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."

So, it will be interesting to hear from Garrett how he went from vehemently claiming his request to be traded had nothing to do with money, but rather a distaste for the direction of the franchise, to agreeing to a long-term deal with the same franchise.

The Browns, by the way, never seriously entertained trade offers for Garrett amid his requests. Multiple teams called, per sources, and they were rebuffed.

That's because Garrett has a league-leading 44 sacks the past three seasons and is not only a statistical leader but a team leader in the locker room and the community.

Seeing the team's serious insistence about keeping him, Garrett had agent Nicole Lynn speak with the team last week. And the conversations resulted in Garrett not only dropping his trade request but actually embracing a future with the Browns until he's 35 years old – at a price, of course.

Garrett Deal Affects NFL

This deal is not only significant for the Browns, but it will cause a ripple effect throughout the NFL.

Last week, the Raiders and Maxx Crosby agreed to an extension that paid the elite edge rusher $35.5 million on average, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. That mantle belonged to Crosby only a few days.

Yes, super agent Leigh Steinberg predicted a high-dollar contract signing frenzy this offseason for good reason.

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing a contract extension with edge rusher Micah Parsons and this deal will affect those negotiations.

The Cincinnati Bengals are working on a contract extension with receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who expects to be the league's highest-paid non-quarterback. So the Garrett extension suddenly makes Chase's price of $40 million per season something of a floor rather than the ceiling.