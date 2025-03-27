U.S. Education Secretary Threatens Gavin Newsom With Funding Cuts Over Trans Athlete Policy

Despite previously stating that it's "deeply unfair" that males are competing against – and stealing victories from – girls and women in sports, California Governor Gavin Newsom has done nothing to rectify the problem.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Newsom threatening to cut the funding for schools if they don't comply with President Donald Trump's order on transgender athletes.

"Allowing participation in sex-separated activities based on 'gender identity' places schools at risk of Title IX violations and loss of federal funding. As Governor, you have a duty to inform California school districts of this risk," McMahon's letter states.

"As Secretary of Education, I am officially asking you to inform this Department whether you will remind schools in California to comply with federal law by protecting sex-separated spaces and activities. I am also officially asking you to publicly assure parents that California teachers will not facilitate the fantasy of ‘gender transitions’ for their children."

Ultimately, the decision about whether to comply is up to the individual school districts. Should they choose not to obey President Trump's executive order, they are at risk of losing their federal funding.

The California Interscholastic Federation is under investigation by the Department of Education for publicly stating that it will flout the President's order. As are several school districts and athletic associations throughout the country, including in Maine, Oregon, Washington and Minnesota.

As Governor, Newsom could implement a rule within the state which would, essentially, force public schools to comply since they could not operate without state or federal funds.

But he has so far refused to do that. While Newsom has recently changed his position – slightly – on trans-identifying males in girls' and women's sports, he's really only doing it because allowing males in women's sports is wildly unpopular with American citizens.

Newsom, who plans to run for President of the United States in 2028, doesn't want to hurt his chances of election by being completely against biological reality and common sense.

That said, he's beholden to the radical left-wing of the Democratic Party, of which he is a major part.

The radical left continues to push the idea that people born male should be allowed to claim that they are a girl or a woman and compete in women's sports and use women's private facilities.

The hypocrisy of Gavin Newsom is on display again in this instance. While publicly stating that it's "deeply unfair" for males to compete in girls' and women's sports, he's nonetheless done nothing to stop it in his own state.