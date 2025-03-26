PA State Senator Says 'Female Bodies Are Just As Strong And Fast' As Male Bodies

The mental gymnastics that some Democrats perform to convince themselves that transgender-identifying male athletes belong in women's sports is quite astounding.

But we have perhaps the most outlandish claim from an elected official, and this one comes from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. State Senator Lindsey Williams, in a debate about a bill to protect women's sports from males, said that "female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies."

She wasn't done, though.

"For what reason, other than political gain, are we spending time and taxpayer dollars on a completely made-up issue?" Williams said.

It's nearly pointless to even discuss this nonsense, but I suppose it's important to bring attention when an elected official decides to start speaking outside the realm of reality.

The reason women's sports exist in the first place is because women, on average, are not as "strong" or "fast" as men. If there were no women's category, men would win every single athletic competition on the planet. There's no debate about that.

Yet, for some reason, Williams wants to argue against common sense. Like I said, "mental gymnastics."

Second, to claim that this is a "completely made-up issue" is simply false. OutKick has been one of the leading (read: one of the only) media outlets exposing trans-identifying male athletes competing against – and defeating – girls and women.

In many cases, they use the same locker rooms and bathrooms, as well. This includes girls in high school and below, i.e. minors.

Here are some stories that OutKick has highlighted in 2025:

These stories are all from within the past month. So, yeah, Sen. Williams, this is happening. It is not a "made-up issue."

I don't know anything about Williams' background, but I'm fairly comfortable saying that I don't believe she's ever played a competitive sport in her life.

There's no way that someone with even the slightest understanding of athletics could make such an insane statement.