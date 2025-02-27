SJSU Volleyball Player Who Sued Over Transgender Teammate Flees Campus After Alleged Threats

Brooke Slusser, a former co-captain on the San Jose State women's volleyball team, is finishing her final semester of college virtually after alleged on-campus threats and harassment after filing a lawsuit against the university and the Mountain West involving transgender teammate Blaire Fleming.

Slusser, originally from Texas, first joined Riley Gaines' lawsuit against the NCAA in September 2024, alleging her coaches and administrators withheld information about Fleming's birth sex from her during their first season together in 2023. She and her teammates had to change clothes and share sleeping spaces with the transgender athlete.

Slusser filed her own lawsuit against the university and the conference in November, alongside 11 other conference players and one of her former coaches, alleging Fleming conspired with an opposing player to have her spiked in the face during a match. That lawsuit also alleged SJSU head coach Todd Kress attempted to have Slusser removed from the team.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Suspended SJSU Volleyball Coach Says School Trying To 'Silence' Her

Multiple Mountain West teams forfeited matches against SJSU during the season, refusing to take the court against Fleming.

The scandal involving Fleming and the volleyball program became a national story, and after Slusser taking legal action, she told Fox News Digital about the alleged threats and harassment she's endured that led her to leave the school for her final semester.

"I would just be walking, and I'd have people say things to me, like I had one girl just scream ‘f--- you!’ to me," Slusser said. "I was in the elevator one time at my apartment and some girls, as they were walking out, were like ‘oh, that’s the girl, you should have slapped her when you had the chance,' so those types of things happened.

"I literally just didn't feel safe. Anytime I left the house, I felt like people were just like staring at me, I felt like I had to watch my back whenever I was on campus."

San Jose State is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for potential Title IX violations that occurred during the program's handling of Fleming.

READ: SJSU Volleyball Coach Rips His Predecessor Who Recruited Trans Player Blaire Fleming

Slusser isn't the only member of last year's volleyball team to leave. Shortly after the season ended, seven players entered the transfer portal.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order essentially banning biological males from competing in women's sports, yet the state of California has refused to comply. Slusser explained that her message inbox is filled with young female athletes explaining similar situations they're being forced to go through.

"I get DMs from younger athletes weekly basically saying ‘I’m going through this, I've seen everything that's happened to you, how did you handle it?' and it makes me so sad that even young ladies in athletics are having to go through this so much," Slusser said.

"It honestly makes me so angry because I just genuinely don't comprehend how someone can not understand it this strong… It boggles my mind that they are still even trying to fight for it when everyone knows it's wrong."