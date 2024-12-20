Seven San Jose State Women's Volleyball Players Transfer After Season Dominated By Trans Player Controversy

7 players from the San Jose State Spartans women’s volleyball team are entering the transfer portal after the program experienced a highly tumultuous season.

This isn’t a normal situation where players are leaving a program that can’t win games. San Jose State was one win away from booking a trip to the NCAA tournament, losing in the Mountain West Conference championship game . San Jose State experienced controversy because it allowed a transgender player - Blaire Fleming - to play on its roster for the entire season despite receiving backlash.

Read: U.S. Sen. Risch Says Mountain West 'Failed' Boise State After SJSU Forfeit

On the heels of this tumultuous season, seven players from the Spartans program have entered the transfer portal looking for new homes. San Jose State issued a statement to Fox News Digital saying that they were supportive of the players who chose to move on.

"Student athletes have the ability to make decisions about their college athletic careers, and we have the utmost respect for that," the statement read .

It’s not entirely clear if the players are leaving due to the dysfunction the program experienced during the 2024 season.

As stated above, Fleming’s presence on the team (rightfully) caused many outside of SJSU to cry foul about the whole situation. At one point in the season, even captain Brooke Slusser spoke out about many of the issues within the team. Brooke is out of eligibility and will not be playing next year either. Despite all the noise, San Jose State somehow found a way to get on the doorstep of the NCAA tournament.

Fleming no longer has any college eligibility, and with the seven transfers, just six players remain on the team with eligibility. Obviously, San Jose State has a chance to reset the program and take it in a new direction.