EXCLUSIVE: Suspended SJSU Volleyball Coach Says School Trying To 'Silence' Her

As OutKick reported earlier Saturday, San Jose State suspended associate head volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose.

The university sent a statement to OutKick confirming the news, but did not provide a reason.

"The associate head coach of the San Jose State University women’s volleyball team is not with the team at this time, and we will not provide further information on this matter."

Batie-Smoose filed a Title IX complaint against the school earlier this week alleging that San Jose State showed favoritism for transgender player Blaire Fleming at the expense of the women on the team.

Following her suspension, Batie-Smoose spoke exclusively to OutKick.

"We had a match today at 12 p.m. [Pacific Time] versus New Mexico. I was there at 10:15 a.m. [because] we were scheduled to take court at 10:30 for our pass and serve time," Batie-Smoose recounted.

"I walked into the building and was walking up the stairs to the gym, and I was met by administration, who asked me to step outside [and speak privately]."

At that point, SJSU officials informed Batie-Smoose that she was suspended indefinitely, effective immediately, and forced to turn over her keys and school ID.

She was not allowed to gather her belongings from her office, told to leave campus immediately, and instructed not to return to campus until further notice.

"They said I would have to contact personnel at a later date to get into my office to get any of my belongings," she said.

Officials handed her an envelope with the notice of her suspension and instructed her not to speak with the media or any of the players on the San Jose State volleyball team.

But Batie-Smoose said she wanted to speak to OutKick, despite the mandate.

"This is just another form of what San Jose State has been trying to do – silence people that are speaking up for their First Amendment rights and for what's right," she said.

Batie-Smoose was adamant that she would not stop speaking up about an important issue in society.

"I want to make sure I'm standing strong that only women should be in women's sports," the volleyball coach told OutKick.

"I just want to protect women's sports and protect the members of our team… I'm concerned about Brooke Slusser and the majority of the team because they're being silenced and their thoughts and feelings don't matter [to San Jose State University.]"

Without Batie-Smoose, San Jose State defeated New Mexico on Saturday, 3-1.

It was an incredible display of perseverance, considering many of the girls were left shocked and emotional that their assistant coach was suspended 90 minutes prior to the start of the match.

As for moving forward, there's no clear timetable on Batie-Smoose's future, but her return to San Jose State this season seems unlikely.

"At this point, I'm evaluating all my options," she said.

The team has five games remaining in the regular season and is likely to reach the Mountain West conference tournament.

If the team wins the Mountain West tournament, which starts on November 27, it would advance to the NCAA Tournament.

If it doesn't win the conference tournament, its season is likely over.