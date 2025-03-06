Democrats Keep Fighting To End Women's Sports, Tommy Tuberville Reacts | Hot Mic With Hutton And Withrow

Tommy Tuberville, the senior United States Senator from Alabama, is holding the Democrats accountable for their poor 'sportsmanship.’

Tuberville has been immersed in a fight with Dems over his mission to save women's sports from trans athletes.

The House previously passed the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" with full GOP support, but Tommy Tuberville’s Senate version failed as all Democrats voted against it, ignoring constituents and endangering women’s sports.

Senator Tuberville joined OutKick's "Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow" to share his reaction.

"You had some congresswomen and senators wearing pink to support women, yet those same individuals voted down a bill that would have supported women — an issue I know you've been working diligently on to protect women and girls in sports against men and boys invading their domain," Chad Withrow commented before asking, "What was your reaction when that happened?"

The senator responded, "It's the hatred not just of President Trump, but of our country and the way it has been run for nearly 250 years now.

"They despise a constitutional republic. They resent the opportunity for people to pursue their own paths. They detest free speech.

"President Trump is upending everything they stand for, and it's humiliating to watch these individuals absolutely dismantle the Democratic Party, which has been a strong force in my lifetime."

Democrats faced significant criticism on Tuesday for remaining seated through several emotional moments of President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, including the recognition of brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel and Payton McNabb, a North Carolina native who suffered head and neck injuries due to the 'inclusion' of a transgender volleyball player.

McNabb's story holds particular importance for Senator Tuberville, who spearheaded the introduction of The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. This legislation highlights the growing issue in America that threatens the future of women's athletics: transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"But they don't stand for anything. You've got to believe in something and not just chase power," Sen. Tuberville continued. "All they care about is holding onto control. Well, that's not what this is about—it's about helping the American people. How about considering that for once?"

"They never do. I feel sorry for Democrats across the country who still believe in this nation, but the clowns up here couldn't care less about the United States of America. They only care about what they can gain and control from what people have."

