Is Travis Kelce Going To Be This NFL Offseason's Aaron Rodgers?

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, so NFL attention now shifts to the off-season. One of the big decisions floating around surrounds future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce.

Will he continue to play? Will he retire from the league as a three-time Super Bowl Champion?

"I know everybody wants to know whether I'm playing next year and right now, I'm just kicking everything down the road. I'm kicking every can I can down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast.

Oh, boy. Looks like we're in for a long "will he, won't he" situation with Kelce, not unlike past off-seasons with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers flirted with retirement several times, contemplated hosting "Jeopardy," and just generally made everyone wait for him to make his decision.

Now, Aaron Rodgers could still be this off-season's… Aaron Rodgers. The Jets plan to cut the future Hall of Fame QB, but as I wrote earlier this week, Rodgers doesn't seem like the type of guy to allow someone else to tell him his career is over.

My bet is that Rodgers wants to prove the Jets wrong, post at least one more good season, and then go out on his own terms.

Travis Kelce appears content to drag out his NFL retirement decision, similar to Aaron Rodgers in past off-seasons

Sure, the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl and Kelce had minimal impact. But his brother, Jason, retired following a Super Bowl loss.

And although the Chiefs didn't win the championship, there's not much left for Kelce to prove. It's clear he could still compete in the NFL, so he can go out "on his own terms." That's usually very important to highly successful and competitive people.

Kelce is a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer with three Super Bowl rings, four All-Pro selections, ten Pro Bowls, and was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

The Chiefs would welcome Kelce back if he wanted to keep playing, so it's not like the NFL is pushing him out or telling him he's too old to continue competing.

Plus, he's dating the biggest pop star in the world who has more money than the two of them could ever spend in a lifetime.

He could easily ride off into the sunset, get a gig doing NFL commentary and just chill out with Taylor Swift.

Is that what he plans to do? I have no idea. Just know that the decision isn't likely to come any time soon. If we know anything about the Kelces, they enjoy the spotlight and attention.

Don't expect anything less than Kelce dragging this out as long as possible.

Sigh.