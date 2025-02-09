Chiefs Three-Peat Attempt Fails As Eagles Romp In Very Strange Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – The clearest evidence Super Bowl LIX was strange? Both Donald Trump and Taylor Swift were rooting for the same side.

That's not all.

The first Super Bowl a sitting president of the United States attended had security so tight that armed Secret Service agents were checking in the media at press entrances rather than the usual unarmed civilian security that usually performs the tasks.

Protester Gets On Field Despite Security

But despite the tightened measures, a protester somehow got onto the field during the halftime show and unfurled a Palestinian-Sudan flag. He ran around for maybe 30 seconds before anyone noticed.

Yeah, the guy protesting on behalf of Sudan and Gaza was eventually apprehended and taken away. Just punishment for him might be spending time behind the Chiefs offensive line against the Philadelphia Eagles defense, because that was definitely no fun this game.

Super Bowl LIX was a blowout. The Eagles built a 34-0 lead before the Chiefs finally got on the scoreboard.

End result:

Eagles 40.

Chiefs 22.

That sound you heard before the fourth quarter began, as the Eagles nurtured a 34-7 lead, was fans with no rooting interest changing channels.

Strangest Super Bowl In Memory

And blowout or not, this Super Bowl will go down as the alternate universe championship game.

That's because this is the game NFL officials, until now accused of boosting the Chiefs to double-digit one-possession victories, turned heel before our very eyes while quarterback Patrick Mahomes went from being the greatest player on the planet to a mere mortal.

The officials delivered two questionable unnecessary roughness penalties against the Chiefs in the first half that extended Eagles drives. The first call eventually led to Philadelphia's first touchdown.

Mahomes, meanwhile, was unable to author any sort of heroics. He was constantly pummeled behind sub-par blocking, and it took its toll because he started throwing some very poor passes.

"They were better than us from start to finish," Mahomes said. "I just didn't play to my standard and I have to do better next time."

Mahomes finished with two interceptions and a fumble.

"He's human," Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins said afterward.

That's what it takes to end the Kansas City Chiefs three-peat attempt. Well, that, and a great overall performance by an Eagles team that was better in practically every facet from the beginning of the game until it wasn't much of a contest at all.

Trump And Swift On Same Team

So bye-bye history-making three-peat. And while that may not surprise the people of Philadelphia, anyone with eyes understood this game was just different.

President Trump came to this game having picked the Chiefs to win. And that made sense because he's a favorite among players on the team – including Mahomes, and others. Even defensive tackle Chris Jones sought him out before the game to shake his hand.

But all that mutual love went for naught.

Speaking of mutual love. Taylor Swift was at this game, as was her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, although it didn't seem like it most of the game.

So, yeah, Swift and Trump picked the same team. It's like dogs and cats hanging out together. Like oil and vinegar mixing.

Weird.

Weird? A White Cornerback Scored A TD

Speaking of weird.

Both interceptions Mahomes threw resulted in scores for the Eagles. And one of those touchdowns was on a 38-yard Cooper DeJean Pick Six.

So if you're doubting this game was from another dimension, all we can tell you is a white cornerback returned an interception for a touchdown in this Super Bowl.

The rest was mostly the Eagles just doing what they've done all season: Dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

"It was a team effort," receiver A.J. Brown said. "The defense dominated and we actually didn't have to do much after that."

And where does all this leave us?

The Eagles are a great redemption story. They are a life lesson disguised as a football team. They teach us that success can be fleeting, as was their trip to the Super Bowl two years ago.

But if it is, failure can also be fleeting and there is a path back to the top of the mountain, as this victory certainly is.

Chiefs Dynasty Delayed Not Dismantled

The Chiefs, meanwhile, aren't going anywhere. Not as long as Andy Reid is the head coach and Mahomes is the quarterback.

Reid told OutKick this week he fully intends to return in 2025 and actually the contract he signed last April extends through the Super Bowl in 2029. Mahomes is only 29 years old and is signed through the 2031 season.

The Chiefs also have a team that isn't about to break up. Eight of the 11 players who started this game are signed for the 2025 season and while DeAndre Hopkins isn't, the Chiefs have Rashee Rice returning from injury for next season.

The defense is scheduled to have eight of 11 players under contract for 2025.

Mahomes, Kelce, Chris Jones, and Harrison Butker just played their fifth Super Bowl in six seasons. Maybe Kelce retires and maybe he doesn't. But this franchise's winning ways aren't exactly done.

Even if this strange Super Bowl made it seem that way.