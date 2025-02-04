Donald Trump To Attend The Super Bowl And We Know Who He's Rooting For

NEW ORLEANS – Super Bowl LIX is the biggest show in the country this week, so of course, President Donald Trump is scheduled to be at the game on Sunday, per multiple reports confirmed by OutKick. And he's bringing a rooting interest in the game.

News of Trump's plan to be at the game at the Caesars Superdome leaked earlier Tuesday and Chiefs players reacted during their morning interview sessions.

"Awesome," tight end Noah Gray said.

"Yeah," linebacker Drue Tranquill said. "It will be cool to have the president at the game."

Trump To Make History At Super Bowl

Trump, who attended multiple sporting events during his first administration and while he was campaigning to return to the White House, would become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game.

And this is the part where we get into what kind of rooting interest Trump will bring to the game.

Yes, he represents the entire country. Some folks would argue that, but whatever. Trump is for the entire country.

But football team?

Let's see: Trump had members of the press into the Oval Office on Tuesday and he was asked by FoxNews White House correspondent Peter Doocy who he wants to win Super Bowl LIX?

Trump Rooting For ‘A Certain Quarterback’

"I don't want to say," Trump responded. "But there's a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner."

Both the quarterbacks are good at winning, otherwise they wouldn't be meeting in the Super Bowl for the second time.

But let's not be blind here.

Trump is fully on the Chiefs bandwagon because only one of those quarterbacks has won a Super Bowl – and that's Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That's not all.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Mahomes Family Has Supported Trump

While Mahomes said prior to the election he didn't wish to endorse a candidate publicly, the same did not apply to his family members. Brittany Mahomes, the quarterback's wife, not only showed her support for Trump prior to the election but doubled down on it.

Then, on an Instagram story prior to the election, Jackson Mahomes posted a photo of Trump urging the crowd in Butler, PA., to "Fight!" as he was bleeding from his ear and surrounded by Secret Service agents after being shot.

Finally, Randi Mahomes, who is Patrick's mother, posted on Youtube a video of herself at a Chiefs game wearing a Make America Great Again cap.

Against that backdrop you have the Eagles ownership headed by Jeff Lurie, who has contributed to both democrat and republican candidates and causes, but wasn't believed to be a Trump supporter by any means.