Andy Reid Will Keep Coaching Because He Loves Teaching Not An All-Time Record

NEW ORLEANS – We know that whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday, Andy Reid will continue coaching the Kansas City Chiefs next year – and probably for the foreseeable future – because on Monday Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said so, and on Tuesday Reid repeated as much.

"I know for a fact he'll be back next season," Hunt said.

"Yes, I’ll be back," Reid confirmed Tuesday, when asked by OutKick.

Reid Fourth In All-Time Wins

Reid will turn 67 years old in March, has been at it for 26 consecutive seasons and if some tough times have given him pause about his career, those are obviously distant in the rearview mirror because he's working on guiding the Chiefs to the NFL's first-ever three-peat against the Eagles on Sunday.

But in his 14 years with the Eagles and 12 with the Chiefs, Reid has collected 301 wins – 273-146-1 in the regular-season and 28-16 in the postseason.

Bill Belichick is currently second all-time with 333 wins. But that mark is on pause because wins for North Carolina in the ACC don't count in the NFL.

And George Halas, who held the record for decades until Shula passed him in the 1990s, is third with 324 all time wins.

Record Not Reid's Motivator

That puts Reid in fourth place in all-time wins, within a couple of good seasons from passing Halas, three very good seasons from passing Belichick and perhaps even three more 15-win seasons with extended postseason runs before tying former Dolphins coach Don Shula as the all-time winningest coach.

Shula won 347 games.

That's something to shoot for right, coach?

"That’s not part of it," Reid said, addressing OutKick. "I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game."

Reid-Mahomes Combo Tough

Love of the game is important.

Reid also loves competition. And winning.

The NFL will provide one of those. As long as he has quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he's likely going to keep enjoying the other.