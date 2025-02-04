Andy Reid Will Keep Coaching Because He Loves Teaching Not An All-Time Record

NEW ORLEANS  – We know that whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday, Andy Reid will continue coaching the Kansas City Chiefs next year – and probably for the foreseeable future – because on Monday Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said so, and on Tuesday Reid repeated as much.

"I know for a fact he'll be back next season," Hunt said.

"Yes, I’ll be back," Reid confirmed Tuesday, when asked by OutKick.

KENNER, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 02, 2025 in Kenner, Louisiana.  (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Reid Fourth In All-Time Wins

Reid will turn 67 years old in March, has been at it for 26 consecutive seasons and if some tough times have given him pause about his career, those are obviously distant in the rearview mirror because he's working on guiding the Chiefs to the NFL's first-ever three-peat against the Eagles on Sunday.

But in his 14 years with the Eagles and 12 with the Chiefs, Reid has collected 301 wins – 273-146-1 in the regular-season and 28-16 in the postseason.

Bill Belichick is currently second all-time with 333 wins. But that mark is on pause because wins for North Carolina in the ACC don't count in the NFL.

And George Halas, who held the record for decades until Shula passed him in the 1990s, is third with 324 all time wins.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16:  Don Shula, Coach of the Miami Dolphins during the pre-game warm-ups of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Colts in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, December 16, 1972. The Dolphins defeated the Colts 16-0 in the final game of their regular season which led to their 17-0 undefeated season with their win against the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII. (Photo by Ross Lewis/Getty Images)

Record Not Reid's Motivator 

That puts Reid in fourth place in all-time wins, within a couple of good seasons from passing Halas, three very good seasons from passing Belichick and perhaps even three more 15-win seasons with extended postseason runs before tying former Dolphins coach Don Shula as the all-time winningest coach. 

Shula won 347 games.

That's something to shoot for right, coach? 

"That’s not part of it," Reid said, addressing OutKick. "I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game."

Reid-Mahomes Combo Tough

Love of the game is important.

Reid also loves competition. And winning.

The NFL will provide one of those. As long as he has quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he's likely going to keep enjoying the other.

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.