Source Close To Travis Kelce Claims He Was Aware Taylor Swift Was Booed & It 'Broke His Heart'

Please keep Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in your thoughts after the week the couple had. She went home empty-handed at the Grammys, despite six nominations, and he, of course, fell short in Super Bowl LIX as the Chiefs tried to complete the NFL's first three-peat.

To make matters worse for them, Swift was savagely booed by Eagles fans at the Super Bowl while minding her own business in her suite and then brutally dragged all over social media. In the blink of an eye she had been reduced to a meme.

Kelce, whose ex celebrated on the field after the Eagles win, had been reduced to a puddle. One of the best tight ends to ever put on pads in the NFL had heard the booing of his girlfriend and couldn’t handle it.

A source close to him told the Daily Mail, "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him."

You hate to hear that. Instead of worrying about the game, he was evidently preoccupied. That can't happen. Not during the Super Bowl.

The kind of slop from the "source" that the Swifties will undoubtedly be eating up continued, "He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will somehow manage to go on and that's a testament to their very real relationship

Why? Why would anyone do this to Tay-Tay? What did she do to deserve such treatment during the biggest game of the season?

"It’s clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts - being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him. Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there," the source said.

But don’t worry, especially the Swifties out there. This rough week didn’t break them. Not at all. Just like a chapter out of a romance novel, the source said, "even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy."

Does that explain the rough night in New Orleans for the future Hall of Famer? It just might be the reason why, for the first time in his career, he didn’t record a first half catch in a postseason game.

The four catches for 39 yards that he did end up putting on the stat sheet aren’t a reflection of the Eagles defense taking him out of the game. The fact that he didn’t find the end zone isn’t a sign of his age.

No, the poor performance during an absolute beat down at the hands of the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX is a sign of Travis Kelce's love for Taylor Swift. What a spin zone by this unnamed source, who could actually be a Swift PR rep.