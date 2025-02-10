Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Celebrates Eagles Super Bowl Win On Field

There was no one more petty on Super Bowl Sunday than Kayla Nicole.

The model and social media influencer was in attendance at Caesars Superdome for the big game, and she certainly wasn't cheering on her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce.

During the game, Kayla posted videos to her Instagram story of her singing along to Philadelphia's fight song, "Fly, Eagles, Fly," with her friend Chrysty Gaither.

WATCH:

The Eagles defeated Kelce's Chiefs in blowout fashion, 40-22, spoiling Kansas City's hopes for a third-straight championship. The 10-time Pro Bowl tight end finished the game with a modest four receptions for 39 yards.

Kayla, a contestant on the latest season of FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, made her way onto the field afterward for post-game celebrations. The 33-year-old posted more videos of herself throwing around confetti, posing for photos and even congratulating Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

"They said there’s room on the wagon y’all," Kayla captioned an Instagram Story as she held up green and white confetti.

As for Kelce, his mood was pretty somber as he explained to reporters what went wrong during the game.

"We haven't played that bad all year," he said. "Hats off to the Eagles, they got after us, all three phases. … Couldn’t get it going offensively. … Turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense. Dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play calls and executing."

Kayla and Kelce started dating in 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship until they broke up for good in 2022. In case you've been living under a boulder, Kelce has since moved on and is now dating Taylor Swift.

Swift was also at the game — albeit having significantly less fun than Kayla.