Taylor Swift Booed By Eagles Fans On Jumbotron At Caesars Superdome

When Taylor Swift appeared on the Jumbotron at Super Bowl LIX in the Caesars Superdome, the reaction from Philly fans in attendance was intense as boos boomed through the stadium.

Swift, attending the big game to see her darling (Chiefs' Travis Kelce), appeared surprised by the massive booing she received. The international pop star attended the game with fellow artist Ice Spice, and the two women laughed at the booing from rabid Eagles fans.

WATCH:

NFL fans were amused by the playful jabs at Taylor Swift, who, a week ago, was partying at the Grammys.

Paul McCartney, Rob Manfred, Adam Sandler, and Pete Davidson were among the stars in attendance. Other celebrity sightings in New Orleans included Eagles fan Bradley Cooper, Chiefs followers Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump.

Opposite Swift, Trump received a swell of applause when the Jumbotron showed No. 47 during the national anthem.

The droves of Eagles fans in attendance for Super Bowl LIX were thrilled by the first quarter of action on Sunday as Philly took a 7-0 lead after the first frame.

