Lauren Daigle Sings 'America The Beautiful,' Fans Cheer When Donald Trump Is Shown During National Anthem

While the pregame ceremonies for the Super Bowl were mired by the singing of "Lift Every Voice And Sing," there were plenty of other highlights that redeemed the festivities.

First, there was the traditional singing of "America the Beautiful," performed by a duet of Lauren Daigle (a Christian singer) and Trombone Shorty (I bet you know what his contribution to the performance was). Both are from Louisiana, and they channeled the classic style of music unique to New Orleans in the song. It was a fantastic rendition.

That was followed up by the singing of "The Star Spangled Banner," America’s real national anthem (not " Lift Every Voice And Sing "). It was sung by Jon Batiste, and it was received fairly warmly as well. However, the biggest cheer came when the camera panned to Donald Trump in his box; he is the first acting president to attend the game.

Fans on social media reacted to the moment in a variety of mostly positive ways.

"The party we are at was exactly the same....instant applaluse," one user said

"The American people love Trump!," another wrote.

"Massive cheers for Trump during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. We have never been so back," another posted.

I couldn't agree more. Patriotism is alive and well at the Super Bowl, and it's beautiful to see.