Fans Were Not Happy That 'The Black National Anthem' Was Sung Before The Super Bowl

Fans who tuned in to watch the Super Bowl quickly saw something controversial take place, but it had nothing to do with the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

It had to do with the national anthem. Well, I should specify, it was "The Black National Anthem," the unofficial title of the song "Lift Every Voice And Sing." Many people (rightly) claim that the song is divisive, because it not-so-subtly segregates people based on their skin color. After all, the song isn’t meant to be sung if you are White, Hispanic, or Asian. It’s meant specifically for Black people.

Gosh, wouldn’t it be nice if we had a song that would unite everybody regardless of your ethnicity or place of birth? Oh wait, we do - it’s called "The Star Spangled Banner."

Either way, Ledisi was in charge of singing the anthem along with a backup choir.

Thanks to X, plenty of fans had the opportunity to voice their displeasure with the song. Yes, some people liked it, but some people who have brains saw that this song was problematic.

I want America to be as united as possible. Division will always happen on some levels, but one thing we can agree on: we are all Americans. We do not separate ourselves into separate tribes over trivial things like ethnicity, we look past that and strive for more important things.

We have one national anthem, not two. Therefore, there should be only one sung on Super Bowl Sunday.