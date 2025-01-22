Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Is ‘Bored’ With The Chiefs, Rooting For The Bills

Kayla Nicole has a lot of respect for the Kansas City Chiefs — but that doesn't mean she's rooting for them.

During an appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast this week, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend explained, from her perspective, what makes quarterback Patrick Mahomes so great and offered a few thoughts on Sunday's upcoming AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

"I’m not trying to get messy, this is a real question," host and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall said. "You know how it is watching the Chiefs and being in it, being a part of it, whether you’re sitting in the stadium for a suite. What makes Patrick Mahomes so dynamic because there are so many games where it came down to the wire… what makes [him] so special?"

The 33-year-old influencer then described Mahomes as a dedicated "student of the game."

"I think there is nothing like that environment. That’s the loudest stadium in the league," she said. "The energy is crazy. I think Patrick too is just a seasoned vet at this point — there is no panic, there is no sudden decisions. This is a well-thought-out offense. He studies the game like nobody else, oh my god yeah that’s all he does. He’s a student of the game."

When Marshall asked how Kayla got that sort of insight on the QB, she joked, "I don’t know… I know somebody on the inside" — a subtle reference to her ex-boyfriend, Kelce.

Kayla Nicole Scouts Out Chiefs Vs. Bills

Kayla feels pretty certain the Chiefs will soon be headed to their third-straight Super Bowl — and not just because of Mahomes.

"Then you got [Chiefs coach] Andy Reid, and I think his playbook is crazy. That’s a known fact about him," Kayla continued. "Their offense is OD, they have guys they can throw the ball to that’s not gonna drop it in the end zone. Travis Kelce, that’s a tight end that’s not gonna do it. They got the threats. So as much as I would love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it’s not gonna happen."

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Denies Favoritism From Refs Because Of Course He Does

Still, she's rooting for Buffalo on Sunday, even if that feels like a lost cause.

"As much as I’d love to see Josh pull it off, I don’t know if that’s gonna happen… [It’s] something new," Kayla said when asked why she’s cheering for the Bills. "I’m bored."

Aren't we all, Kayla? Aren't we all?

RELATED: Ravens Star Admits He Hates Chiefs, Rooting For Anyone But KC To Win Super Bowl

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce started dating in 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship until they broke up for good in 2022. In case you've been living under a boulder, Kelce has since moved on and is now dating Taylor Swift.