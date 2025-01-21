Ravens Star Admits He Hates Chiefs, Rooting For Anyone But KC To Win Super Bowl

Many NFL fans are complaining about Kansas City Chiefs fatigue. And they aren't alone. Apparently, some NFL players feel the same way and that includes All-Pro Baltimore Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey took to X on Tuesday to express his disdain for the Chiefs and admit that he's openly rooting for either the Buffalo Bills to defeat Kansas City on Sunday, or the NFC Champion to do it in the Super Bowl.

"I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater," Humphrey posted. "The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can’t let them keep getting away with this."

The phrasing is interesting, too. "We can't let them keep getting away with this." Away with what? Winning the AFC every season? Or something else? Back to NFL fans, there are many complaining that the Chiefs get a lot of favorable calls from referees.

The stats back it up, too.

Unfortunately for Humphrey and fans suffering from Chiefs fatigue, the Bills have struggled to beat Kansas City in the postseason. While Josh Allen and company are 4-0 against the Chiefs in the regular season since 2021, they are 0-3 against Kansas City in the playoffs in Allen's career.

That's not much of a knock on the Bills, though. Most teams struggle against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Kansas City has won back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the past five championships. They've represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in four of the past five seasons.

In fact, the only AFC team to defeat Kansas City in the playoffs in the last five seasons is the Cincinnati Bengals. While only one of the Chiefs' 15 playoff wins since 2020 has come against the Ravens, that hasn't stopped Humphrey from becoming a "hater."

We'd guess he's not the only NFL player that feels that way, either.