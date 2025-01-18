Chiefs Continue Roll Toward Three-Peat But Perceived Officiating Advantage Becoming NFL Issue

The Kansas City Chiefs are easy to like for a lot of different reasons, but when NFL officiating gets involved it ruins things for a lot of people. It adds legitimacy to the conspiracy theory that the Chiefs have allies wearing stripes in every game.

And that was definitely the case in Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Chiefs Are 7-0 With Clay Martin Crew

The Chiefs won the game, 23-14, and that's pretty much what most people expected. The Chiefs, after all, were at home where they are 11-2 in playoff games during the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs were rested, they beat the Texans earlier this season, and Mahomes was undefeated in six previous divisional round games.

So the Chiefs trek to their three-peat Super Bowl goal continues.

But some people leave this outcome with a bad taste in their mouth because, well, the Chiefs are getting a lot of help from NFL officiating.

People are pointing to the fact the Chiefs are now 7-0 in games in which referee Clay Martin and his crew are on the call.

And, no, that's not the Chiefs doing that. But it definitely is to the Chiefs' benefit. And folks either rooting against the Super Bowl champions or those with no rooting interest at all are noticing and not loving it.

Buck And Aikman Voice Complaints

Even ESPN game announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman commented on the very questionable calls the Chiefs got in this game.

The calls that got people, including those playing for the Texans, upset were a couple of roughness penalties involving Mahomes.

In the first quarter, the Chiefs apparently saw a drive ended on a Mahomes third-down incompletion. But Texans linebacker Will Anderson was flagged for roughing the passer.

The 15-yard penalty was questionable at best and clearly incorrect at worst.

But it extended a K.C. drive that eventually resulted in a Harrison Butker field goal.

Unnecessary Roughness On TD Drive

In the third quarter, Mahomes set off on a scramble again and this time two Houston tacklers descended on him and actually crashed into each other helmet to helmet.

But officials decided the two defenders that didn't seem to contact Mahomes with their helmets had done exactly that.

The Texans were called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. And eventually, the Chiefs converted the help into a touchdown.

Those plays combined with the fact the Texans were called for twice as many penalties, accounting for nearly three times as many yards had folks howling.

Social Media Reacts Against NFL Officiating

We're talking about respected journalists, pundits, athletes and fans complaining. And to be fair, the Texans didn't help themselves in this game.

They missed a long field goal.

They had a short field goal blocked.

They missed an extra point.

They gave up eight sacks with three of those coming off pass rushes by George Karlaftis.

So the Texans hurt themselves while the Chiefs also made a good number of plays. But the taste the game leaves is that the Chiefs' swarming defense and the officiating combined to advance Kansas City to their seventh consecutive AFC Championship game.

It's a shame.

The Chiefs deserve better. The Texans definitely deserved better.

And NFL officiating has to be better when working games played by none other than the defending Super Bowl champs.