Taylor Swift Savagely Roasted During Super Bowl, Trump Drops Brutal Insult

Social media cooked Taylor Swift as she watched the Eagles run through the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia took home the Lombardi Trophy after crushing the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. It felt more like a massacre than a football game.

It was brutal start to finish for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and his teammates were simply dominated across the board, and plenty of people were happy to see it.

However, T-Swift might have taken the biggest L of the night.

Swift was booed by fans in attendance in New Orleans, and the reaction on social media was even worse. People unloaded plenty of different reactions, and it's safe to say the majority weren't positive.

Even President Donald Trump got in on dragging Taylor Swift. He shared the post below on Truth Social.

I'm certainly no Taylor Swift hater (we can all admit some of her music is great), but there's no doubt the cooking on social media is hilarious.

It's a sign that the vibe shift in America isn't just real. It's overwhelming. The days of celebrity worship appear to be coming to an end.

There used to be a time when the NFL couldn't stop promoting T-Swift when she started dating Travis Kelce. Now, NFL fans are dragging her with reckless abandon.

